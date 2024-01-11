Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $27.29 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 20.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $390.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

