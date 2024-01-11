Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to “Buy”

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.
FRO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Frontline
Frontline Stock Down 0.5 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Frontline by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.