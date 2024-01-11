Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Melius

Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DE. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

DE opened at $393.72 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

