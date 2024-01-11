David A. Duffield Sells 65,524 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $276.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.92. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.74 and a 52 week high of $279.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

