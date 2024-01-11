CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Oppenheimer

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $218.80 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $117.82 and a 52-week high of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 1.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

