Critical Contrast: Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -2,526.04% -184.98% -147.49% Canaan -154.49% -69.41% -58.18%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $557,785.00 75.60 -$21.04 million ($0.55) -1.80 Canaan $488.15 million 0.77 $70.51 million ($2.01) -1.06

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for POET Technologies and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 655.67%. Canaan has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 98.60%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Canaan.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canaan beats POET Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

