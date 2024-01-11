Critical Comparison: Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 9.58% 0.85% 0.53% Heliogen -830.91% -87.22% -52.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy Partners and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 8 5 0 2.38 Heliogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $47.47, indicating a potential upside of 60.90%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Heliogen.

81.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Heliogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $1.21 billion 2.28 $477.00 million $1.33 22.18 Heliogen $3.92 million 2.88 -$142.00 million ($15.02) -0.13

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Heliogen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

