Contrasting RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) & La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of RE/MAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Profitability

This table compares RE/MAX and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX -18.37% 792.18% 4.65% La Rosa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $353.39 million 0.59 $6.11 million ($3.35) -3.43 La Rosa $46.74 million 0.36 -$2.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares RE/MAX and La Rosa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RE/MAX and La Rosa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 2 2 1 0 1.80 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A

RE/MAX currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.02%. Given RE/MAX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

RE/MAX beats La Rosa on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. It also provides kvCORE platform, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; and RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.