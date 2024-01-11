Contrasting Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for D-Wave Quantum and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.03%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Marin Software.

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Marin Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million 18.85 -$51.53 million ($0.64) -1.32 Marin Software $18.54 million 0.38 -$18.23 million ($1.27) -0.31

Marin Software has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -970.00% N/A -192.05% Marin Software -117.42% -77.88% -58.90%

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats Marin Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

