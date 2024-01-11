Contrasting Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) & Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Alpha Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $34.81 million 4.02 $6.03 million $0.34 23.59 Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Technology Group.

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Alpha Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 17.32% 17.73% 13.26% Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovative Solutions and Support and Alpha Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Solutions and Support currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Innovative Solutions and Support’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Innovative Solutions and Support is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Alpha Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides IT development and consulting service in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based customer relationship management systems and enterprise resource planning systems development; customized web and mobile application development; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition service software development; and technological support and maintenance and other services. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale, and distribution. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

