Contrasting BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.23 $7.69 million N/A N/A Udemy $704.72 million 2.91 -$153.88 million ($0.95) -14.08

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Udemy -19.75% -37.14% -17.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BTC Digital and Udemy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 2 6 0 2.75

Udemy has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Risk and Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Udemy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Udemy beats BTC Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

