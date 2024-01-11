Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CIA stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.18. Citizens has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

