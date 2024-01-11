Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Citizens Stock Performance
CIA stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.18. Citizens has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
