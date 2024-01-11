Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

