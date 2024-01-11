Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 573.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

