Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 13.5 %
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16.
Cinedigm Company Profile
