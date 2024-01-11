Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

