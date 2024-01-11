Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

