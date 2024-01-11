Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHK. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $77.18 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

