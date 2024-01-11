CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,050,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.9 %

MCO stock opened at $376.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.08. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

