CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $495,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 283,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

