CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 12,365 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.98% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 257.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

