CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 3,166 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 111.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

