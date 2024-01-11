Center For Asset Management LLC Has $403,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $166.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average is $146.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.