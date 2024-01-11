CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.20. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

CX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

Get CEMEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CX

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,764,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,968,000 after buying an additional 373,246 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 16.0% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,647,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 502,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 150,000.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after buying an additional 19,823,297 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.