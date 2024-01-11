Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $176.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

