Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

