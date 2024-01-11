Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.