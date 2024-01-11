Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 20,555 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.37. The company has a market cap of $389.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
