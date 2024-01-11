Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 127,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $389.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

