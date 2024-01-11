Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.41. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,244.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,089 shares of company stock valued at $260,581 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 129.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,072,487 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 71.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 62.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

