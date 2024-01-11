Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Critical Review

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alector has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -146.80% -74.78% -19.39% Candel Therapeutics N/A -90.47% -50.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 1 7 0 2.67 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alector and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alector presently has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 81.36%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.17%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Alector.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alector and Candel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $96.31 million 6.94 -$133.31 million ($1.69) -4.70 Candel Therapeutics $31,000.00 1,287.41 -$18.79 million ($1.10) -1.25

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Candel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alector shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Alector on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its pipeline products include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001, AL002, and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Alector, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

