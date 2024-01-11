Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.38.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPT opened at $98.53 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 20,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

