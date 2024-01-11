Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells $130,128.25 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CPT stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

