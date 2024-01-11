Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

