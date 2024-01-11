Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

