Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.5 %

BRO opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $76.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.