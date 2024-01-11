Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 817 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE WMB opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

