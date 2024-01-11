Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.