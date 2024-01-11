Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Hubbell by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Hubbell by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $325.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.