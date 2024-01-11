Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target at $32.07

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 778.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $24.78 on Friday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -309.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. Analysts predict that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

