Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $74.19

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.19.

GFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. Research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after acquiring an additional 838,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $37,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

