Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) PT at GBX 845.14

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 845.14 ($10.77).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.85) to GBX 860 ($10.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Beazley Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Pierre-Olivier Desaulle purchased 27,464 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £147,481.68 ($187,994.49). 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Beazley
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
