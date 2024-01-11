Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 595,818 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

