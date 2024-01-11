BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.86.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

