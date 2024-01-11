BowFlex (NYSE:BFX) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s current price.

BowFlex stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.38. BowFlex has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. BowFlex had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. Equities analysts expect that BowFlex will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BowFlex Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

