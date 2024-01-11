Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

