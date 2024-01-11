BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,388 shares of company stock worth $3,337,293. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

