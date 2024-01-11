BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.