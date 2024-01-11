bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) versus Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Head to Head Analysis

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -419.64% -34.32% -14.44% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -88.07% -49.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bluebird bio and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $3.60 million 41.91 -$266.58 million ($0.74) -1.86 Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 11.72 -$154.54 million ($1.26) -0.69

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

bluebird bio has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for bluebird bio and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 1 7 5 0 2.31 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

bluebird bio currently has a consensus price target of $6.84, suggesting a potential upside of 395.45%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 302.30%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Summary

bluebird bio beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.