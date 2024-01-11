Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $244,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $537.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $497.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

