Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) & Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Critical Analysis

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -54.66% -49.37% Baudax Bio N/A N/A -175.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.54%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

98.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $26.58 million 56.86 -$127.39 million ($2.62) -10.00 Baudax Bio $1.27 million 1.29 -$58.79 million ($9.23) 0.00

Baudax Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Baudax Bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies. Baudax Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

